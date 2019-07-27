Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

LAMR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 243,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $384.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 452,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 174,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

