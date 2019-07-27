Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,917 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.75. 4,177,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,872. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44. The company has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,211.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock valued at $89,443,361. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

