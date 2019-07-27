Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $460,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.63. 2,216,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,562. The stock has a market cap of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.