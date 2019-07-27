Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases Shares of 6,205 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 151,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,204,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $78,898,000 after purchasing an additional 312,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,745,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

