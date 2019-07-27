Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on eHealth to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TH Capital raised their price objective on NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.74. 15,279,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,848,251. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.49. The firm has a market cap of $451.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.