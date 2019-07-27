Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.48-1.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.89.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,189. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

In other Landstar System news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,351.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

