Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 147.8% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,577. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

