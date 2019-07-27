Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 130,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,987. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.