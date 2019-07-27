Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. 333,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,872. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23.

