Larson Financial Group LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConforMIS were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316,300 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in ConforMIS during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConforMIS during the 1st quarter worth about $45,100,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $44,670.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $69,297.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,317,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,455 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 812,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,443. The company has a market cap of $175.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ConforMIS Inc has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 97.85% and a negative net margin of 42.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

