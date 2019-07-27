Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 149 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,939,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $998,944,000 after acquiring an additional 369,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,008,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,687,000 after acquiring an additional 585,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,923 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $2.33 on Friday, hitting $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,526,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

