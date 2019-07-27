Lau Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lau Associates LLC lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,125,260 shares of company stock worth $89,443,361. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.75. 4,177,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.44. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $155.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

