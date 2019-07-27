Lau Associates LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lau Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 3.3% of Lau Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 49,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,598. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

