Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.12

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and traded as high as $34.08. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

