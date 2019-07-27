Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and traded as high as $42.75. Lawson Products shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 367 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.28 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research set a $37.00 target price on Lawson Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Lawson Products news, Director Mark F. Moon purchased 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $59,224.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,378.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $63,689.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,294,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after buying an additional 1,723,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 7.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lawson Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 74,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lawson Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $370.73 million, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

