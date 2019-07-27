Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.7% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.46. 791,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,798. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $373.37. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.