Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $463,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $692,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,036.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,829. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. 1,233,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.99.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

