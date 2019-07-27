Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $75.15. 3,076,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.