Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the June 15th total of 592,300 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $51,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $51,452.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,805 over the last ninety days.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,942. Legacy Housing has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $313.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

LEGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.