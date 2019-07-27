Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

LEG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. 2,058,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,683. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 295.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

