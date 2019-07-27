LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5-116.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 193,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,998. The company has a market capitalization of $644.23 million, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. First Analysis upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,274,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,171,124 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

