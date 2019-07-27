LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8-28.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.66 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 193,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,998. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In related news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,274,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

