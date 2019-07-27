Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $390.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $420.00.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.00.

TREE stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $348.80. The company had a trading volume of 365,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,702. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.32.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J D. Moriarty sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.23, for a total value of $3,472,656.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $8,883,724.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,506 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,477.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,380 shares of company stock worth $20,469,998 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

