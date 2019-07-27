Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Down 16.2%

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)’s share price traded down 16.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $329.00 and last traded at $346.70, 1,316,748 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 603% from the average session volume of 187,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lendingtree from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.34, for a total transaction of $246,098.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187 shares in the company, valued at $72,245.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.06, for a total value of $615,549.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,519.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,998. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter worth about $2,022,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 1st quarter worth about $4,087,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

