LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 2,644 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,452. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70.

