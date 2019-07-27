LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,057. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

