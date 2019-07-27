LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 414.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.77. 46,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.