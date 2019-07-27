LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period.

Shares of PWV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 79,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.02. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

