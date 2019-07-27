LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 182,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Finally, PHH Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. PHH Investments Ltd. now owns 88,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. 25,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,719. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61.

