LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.65. 688,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,792. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

