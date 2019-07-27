LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 50,713 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,713 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 446,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,324. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.