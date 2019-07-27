Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

