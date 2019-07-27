Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 11,421,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,542,000 after purchasing an additional 541,049 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,676,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,062,000 after purchasing an additional 727,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 188,441 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

