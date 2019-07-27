LINA (LINA) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000988 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LINA has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and $635,606.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,630,682 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

