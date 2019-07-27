Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.78.

NYSE LAD opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.89. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,759,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

