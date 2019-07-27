Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $79.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Lilis Energy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

LYV stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. 1,349,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 0.55%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $4,283,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $500,507.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,064.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,077 shares of company stock worth $5,643,290 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

