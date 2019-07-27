Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 70.06 ($0.92).

Shares of LLOY stock traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 55.99 ($0.73). 187,793,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Stuart Sinclair purchased 362,664 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70). Also, insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

