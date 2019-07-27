LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.90.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LOGM traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.41. 1,485,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 504,753 shares in the company, valued at $38,255,229.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.