LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. LogMeIn’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.90.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,255,229.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LogMeIn by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,906,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,048,000 after buying an additional 359,569 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,680,000 after acquiring an additional 112,961 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,720,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,082,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,731,000 after acquiring an additional 103,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,792,000 after purchasing an additional 110,179 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

