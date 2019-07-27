Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,555,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $632,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,541,000 after purchasing an additional 131,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,767,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

