Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.86 Million Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 349,016 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SEI Investments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 46,767 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,984.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.70.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

