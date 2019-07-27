Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the software company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,527.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

