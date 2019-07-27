Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $88,758,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 707,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,009,000 after purchasing an additional 336,521 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 500,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,411,000 after purchasing an additional 239,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,056 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

CVX opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.77. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

