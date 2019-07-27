Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 5,200 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Visa by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $123,471,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $824.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

