Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Five Below by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89. Five Below Inc has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $148.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

