Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.41

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $9.50. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 136,273 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LWB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Low & Bonar from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Low & Bonar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $65.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.42.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.