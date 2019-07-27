Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,408,700 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 10,163,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.74. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

