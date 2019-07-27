LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,462,700 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the June 15th total of 1,240,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.84. 1,153,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,453. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.59.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $103,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,555,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,722 shares of company stock worth $653,055 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

