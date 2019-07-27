LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,042,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 872,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 122,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 95.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.51%.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $129,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 833.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

