Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in General Mills by 100.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 377.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in General Mills by 74.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

General Mills stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.64. 2,788,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,099. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

